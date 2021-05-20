12-year-old Indianapolis boy critically hurt by gunshot

INDIANAPOLIS – A 12-year-old Indianapolis boy was critically injured after being struck by at least one gunshot fired into his home early Thursday, police said.

The boy was in listed in critical condition at Riley Children’s Hospital following the shooting that occurred just after 3:30 a.m. on the city's northeast side, Indianapolis police Officer Samone Burris said.

The boy's name was not immediately released.

No arrests have been made. Police encouraged anyone with information on the shooting to share it with investigators.

“Maybe you really don’t know what you saw, but it could help us solve this case,” Burris said. “So that’s why we are encouraging people to come forward with that information so that we can know and gather the facts about what actually occurred before that 12-year-old was shot.”