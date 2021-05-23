The Journal Gazette
 
    Sunday, May 23, 2021 2:00 pm

    Authorities investigate 3 fatally shot in central Indiana

    Associated Press

     

    PERU, Ind. – Authorities in central Indiana were investigating after three people were found fatally shot in a home.

    The Miami County Sheriff’s Office said deputies went to the Peru home on Friday evening and found three people dead from what appeared to be gunshot wounds.

    A family member who wasn’t able to get in touch with relatives had asked the sheriff’s office to check on them, according to police.

    The three victims’ identifies were not released.

    A message left Sunday for the sheriff's office wasn't immediately returned.

    The sheriff's department, Indiana State Police and the Miami County Coroner's Office have launched a joint investigation.

