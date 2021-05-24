The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Subscribe
  • Jobs
  • Cars
  • Homes
  • Events
  • Classifieds
  • Shopping
  • Celebrations
  • Obituaries
    •  
    Weather
    Monday, May 24, 2021 10:30 am

    2 dead, 2 injured in shooting outside Indianapolis hotel

    Associated Press

     

    INDIANAPOLIS – Two men were killed early Monday during a shooting outside a hotel in downtown Indianapolis, police said.

    Two more people were also shot, but their injuries were not considered to be life-threatening. The incident occurred under the entrance canopy at a Fairfield Inn & Suites, police said.

    “At this time, we are having the homicide detectives go ahead and examine video, talk to witnesses and try to find out what happened,” said Capt. Lawrence Wheeler of the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

    Subscribe to our newsletters

    * indicates required

    Share this article

    Email story