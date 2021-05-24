2 dead, 2 injured in shooting outside Indianapolis hotel

INDIANAPOLIS – Two men were killed early Monday during a shooting outside a hotel in downtown Indianapolis, police said.

Two more people were also shot, but their injuries were not considered to be life-threatening. The incident occurred under the entrance canopy at a Fairfield Inn & Suites, police said.

“At this time, we are having the homicide detectives go ahead and examine video, talk to witnesses and try to find out what happened,” said Capt. Lawrence Wheeler of the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.