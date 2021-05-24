Former Elkhart mayor dies after COVID-19 illness

Associated Press

ELKHART -- The former mayor of a northern Indiana city has died after what his family has said was a weeks-long hospitalization with COVID-19.

Former Elkhart Mayor Dave Miller died Sunday at age 62. Miller was the city’s mayor from 2000 through 2007, during which time he helped spur the revival of Elkhart’s nearly century-old Lerner Theatre performance hall, which reopened in 2011 after an $18 million renovation.

Current Mayor Rod Roberson said he was saddened by Miller’s death and that he was grateful for Miller's years of service to the city.

“I had been following his progress and remained hopeful for his recovery,” Roberson said. “On behalf of the City of Elkhart, I express my condolences to his wife, Connie, and the entire family.”

Miller was a City Council member before his two terms as mayor. Miller didn’t seek reelection in 2007 but stepped up when Republicans were seeking a candidate for the 2019 mayoral election that he lost to Roberson, The Elkhart Truth reported.

Miller disclosed that he suffered from the heart condition occasional atrial fibrillation after a couple of fainting spells during campaign events, saying his doctor then adjusted his medication.