    Monday, May 24, 2021 10:30 am

    Man arrested in deaths of 3 people in Miami County

    Associated Press

     

    PERU, Ind. – Police captured a man who was wanted in the fatal shooting of three people at a central Indiana home.

    Mitchell Page, 25, of Brookston was arrested Sunday in Lafayette, two days after three people were found dead at a mobile home park in Peru in Miami County, Indiana State Police said.

    The victims were Jessica Sizemore, 26, Jessiah Hall, 37, and 4-year-old Rae’Lynn Sizemore, police said.

    Page and Jessica Sizemore had a child together, police said.

    The victims were likely shot five days earlier on May 16. A 2-year-old boy who wasn't injured was also found at the home.

    It wasn't immediately known if Page has a lawyer who could comment on the arrest.

