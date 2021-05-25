Driver resisting arrest drives over Evansville officer's arm

EVANSVILLE, Ind. – An Evansville police officer’s arm was run over after he was dragged by a car while trying to handcuff its driver, authorities said.

Officer Nathan Jones was still able to arrest the driver when she stopped after the accident, Sgt. Nick Winsett said.

Jones was treated at a hospital, he said.

Mae Ling Smith, 18, was arrested on preliminary charges of battery against a public safety official and resisting law enforcement, police said. She was being held in the Vanderburgh County Jail, the Evansville Courier & Press reported. It wasn't clear whether she has an attorney who might speak on her behalf.

Jones was flagged down Monday morning by a man needing help. While Jones spoke him, Smith drove up and began yelling at the man, Winsett said. Soon, the man began yelling back at her.

Jones then tried to arrest Smith. While he tried to handcuff her, she returned to her car, with Jones holding onto her, Winsett said. Trying to free herself from Jones, she then put the car in reverse and sped up.

After being dragged for about a city block, Jones was able to free himself from the vehicle, but the car ran over his right arm. Smith stopped the car, and Jones arrested her, Winsett said.