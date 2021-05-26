5-year-old hit in leg after gunshots fired into Indy home

INDIANAPOLIS – A 4-year-old girl was hospitalized after she was struck in a leg early Wednesday by gunshots fired into a home on Indianapolis' far northeast side, police said.

The child was reported in stable condition at Riley Hospital for Children.

The shooting that occurred about 1:15 a.m. also injured a 14-year-old boy struck by debris, police said.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Officer Samone Burris said investigators believe the shots were fired from outside the home but said there was no sign the shooting was a drive-by. They believe the shooting was an isolated incident, she said.

It was the second time in less than a week that a young child was injured by gunshots fired into an Indianapolis home. A 12-year-old boy died Friday, a day after was shot in the back of the head while playing video games with family in his grandmother’s home. The shots were fired from a car in the street, police said. No arrests have been made in that case.