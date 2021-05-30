State sees 448 new cases of virus, reports 19 deaths

State health officials reported 448 newly diagnosed COVID-19 cases in Indiana.

More than 743,000 cases and nearly 13,200 deaths have been confirmed since the start of the coronavirus pandemic more than a year ago, the Indiana State Department of Health said Saturday.

Officials said 19 more deaths due to the virus were confirmed Saturday. Another 417 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.

A total of 3,496,271 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana. A total of 10,425,364 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state health department since Feb. 26, 2020.

More than 5,150,000 vaccine doses have been administered in Indiana and 2.5 million residents are fully vaccinated, health officials said.

To find a vaccination clinic, go to https://ourshot.in.gov or call 211. Appointments are preferred, but walk-ins are accepted at most sites. Patients with an appointment at a state-hosted public vaccination site can get a free Uber or Lyft ride by calling 211 or 866-211-9966 to receive a voucher to cover the cost. IU Health offers free Lyft rides to any vaccine site in the state by calling 1-888-484-3258 and choosing option 9.

Another 16 Allen County residents tested positive for COVID-19, with four confirmed PCR cases and 12 probable antigen cases, bringing the total to 41,537 cases and 683 deaths Saturday, according to the Allen County Department of Health.

The Allen County case count includes a total of 16,172 probable cases from antigen tests reported since July.