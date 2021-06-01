Police: Man faces new charges after attack on jail officer

Associated Press

SEYMOUR, Ind. -- A southern Indiana man is facing four new charges including escape and strangulation after his attack left a corrections officer unconscious, authorities said.

Jackson Hatchett, 27, of Brownstown also faces theft and criminal mischief charges stemming from the attack Monday at Schneck Medical Center, Seymour police said.

Hatchett overpowered and strangled a Jackson County correctional officer until he was unconscious, police said.

They said the assault on the correctional officer occurred as Hatchett was being discharged from the hospital.

The correctional officer sustained multiple injuries, police said. His name hasn't been released.

After the assault, Hatchett barricaded himself in a bathroom before breaking out a window and jumping to a lower roof and entering a mechanical room, police said. He was captured moments later after a police officer cornered him in the mechanical room until other officers could arrive.

The correctional officer and Hatchett were treated for their injuries.

Online court records don't show an attorney for Hatchett who might comment on the case.

Hatchett had been in jail on a charge of possession of methamphetamine following an arrest early Sunday by Brownstown police.