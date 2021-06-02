Man faces charges in jail attack

SEYMOUR – A southern Indiana man is facing four new charges including escape and strangulation after his attack left a corrections officer unconscious, authorities said.

Jackson Hatchett, 27, of Brownstown also faces theft and criminal mischief charges stemming from the attack Monday at Schneck Medical Center, Seymour police said.

After Hatchett overpowered the officer, he barricaded himself in a bathroom before breaking out a window and jumping to a lower roof and entering a mechanical room, police said. He was captured moments later.

Hatchett had been in jail on a charge of possession of methamphetamine following arrest Sunday.