Eastern Indiana woman gets maximum term for mom's murder

Associated Press

ANDERSON, Ind. -- An eastern Indiana woman has received the maximum prison term after pleading guilty to murder in the death of her mother.

Bonnie Katherine Joslin, 36, of New Castle was sentenced Wednesday to 65 years in prison by Madison Circuit Judge Angela Warner Sims, The (Muncie) Star Press reported.

Police said Mona Joslin Davis, 53, had been dead for two weeks when they found her body, wrapped in plastic bags, in her Anderson apartment in June 2019.

Joslin was arrested in New Castle a day after her mother’s body was discovered. She later told a fellow inmate in the Madison County jail she had used a pillow to suffocate her mother during an argument, court documents said.