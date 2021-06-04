Police still probing '11 disappearance of IU student, 20

BLOOMINGTON – The investigation into the disappearance of an Indiana University student 10 years ago continues as police say they keep receiving tips.

Lauren Spierer was 20 when she vanished June 3, 2011, after a night out partying with friends in Bloomington. Searches around the city and the surrounding wooded countryside that's dotted with lakes and water-filled quarries failed to turn up any sign of the Greenburgh, New York, woman.

No one has ever been arrested or charged in Spierer's disappearance, but Bloomington Police Chief Mike Diekhoff said it has never been considered a cold case.

“That has never been the case regarding Lauren and there has always been something to follow up on,” he said. “In the last three to four years, for example, investigators have executed at least 10 search warrants and received approximately 800 tips.”

Charlene Spierer, Spierer's, mother wrote in a recent Facebook message Friday that she continues to hope for answers to what happened.