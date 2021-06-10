Indianapolis police pursuit crash seriously injures woman

INDIANAPOLIS – An Indianapolis police officer chasing a stolen truck crashed into a car during the pursuit, seriously injuring a motorist, police said.

Officers spotted a U-Haul truck about 9 p.m. Wednesday that had been reported stolen the previous day. The truck's driver refused to stop for officers, setting of a pursuit on the city's south side.

Lt. Shane Foley of the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said an officer's patrol car then hit a car not involved in the pursuit, leaving the car heavily damaged next to a utility pole.

The 33-year-old woman who was driving the vehicle was taken to the hospital in critical condition but later upgraded to serious but stable condition, The Indianapolis Star reported.

Foley said the officer was also injured, but not seriously, and was taken to a hospital after the squad car ended up in the yard of a home.

Police later found the stolen, 10-foot U-Haul box truck and detained two people inside.