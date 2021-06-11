1 dead, several hurt after bus, SUV collide on I-65

BROOKSTON, Ind. -- One person has died and the driver and several passengers from a Greyhound bus have been hospitalized following a collision with an SUV Friday on Interstate 65 in northwest Indiana, authorities said.

Greyhound released a statement saying the driver and several passengers on the bus were injured.

“A vehicle crossed from the southbound side of the highway and hit the Greyhound bus on the northbound lane,” the company said.

The crash occurred near mile marker 188 in White County, about 80 miles northwest of Indianapolis.