Crews investigate ruptured pipe in downtown Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS – Crews were investigating an underground pipe that ruptured in downtown Indianapolis and sent hot steam and debris into the air through a manhole in the street.

The Indianapolis Fire Department received reports of heavy smoke around Michigan Street and Senate Avenue around 2:40 p.m. Saturday, according to the Indianapolis Star.

Fire officials reported heavy steam and debris in the streets. Nearby streets were closed.

No one was displaced because of the rupture. Citizens Energy Group responded and shut off the pipe.