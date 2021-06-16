Indiana man fatally shot in exchange of gunfire with police

WOLCOTT, Ind. – A man who exchanged gunfire with northwest Indiana police officers sent to arrest him on a warrant was struck by gunfire and died at a hospital, police said Wednesday.

Perry Boyd, 56, of Wolcott, died from his injuries Tuesday night at a Lafayette hospital where he had been transported in a helicopter from a Monticello-area hospital, police said.

A Wolcott police officer who was also hit by gunfire in the exchange of gunfire in the White County town was taken to a Lafayette hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Indiana State Police said White County sheriff's deputies, the Monon town marshal and a Wolcott deputy marshal arrived about 9:20 p.m. at a Wolcott residence to arrest Boyd.

Boyd retreated into the house and exchanged gunfire with the officers after they entered the house, police said, citing preliminary findings in the shooting in Wolcott, about 20 miles (32 kilometers) north of Lafayette.

State police are investigating Tuesday’s shooting at the request of the White County Sheriff’s Department. Those findings will be turned over to the White County prosecutor to decide whether any charges will be filed in the shooting.