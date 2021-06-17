Elkhart man charged with murder in beating death of boy, 4,

ELKHART, Ind. – A northern Indiana man has been charged with murder in the death of a 4-year-old boy who died at a hospital after being beaten unconscious, authorities said.

Christian Maradiaga of Elkhart was also charged Tuesday with neglect of a dependent resulting in death and interference in reporting of a crime.

Maradiaga, 19, had originally faced a preliminary battery charge, but that was upgraded to murder after the boy died June 11, one day after being taken to Elkhart General Hospital.

Authorities said the child was unresponsive and had been beaten. Maradiaga was arrested after police interviewed the boy’s mother and a family friend.

He is being held without bond at the Elkhart County jail and was scheduled for a Thursday initial court hearing.

Court documents detailing the events leading to the criminal charges have been sealed, according to the Elkhart County Prosecutor’s Office as detectives continue “to investigate additional matters surrounding the events,” the South Bend Tribune reported.