3.8 earthquake rattles Indiana, adjacent states; biggest since '10

BLOOMINGDALE – A small earthquake centered near a western Indiana town rattled parts of Indiana and adjacent states Thursday afternoon, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The federal agency said a magnitude 3.8 quake occurred at 3:18 p.m. and was centered about 2 miles west of the Parke County town of Bloomingdale.

The USGS website reported that the temblor was felt by residents across the state including in northeast Indiana, as well as in Illinois and southern Michigan.

According to the Indiana Geological and Water Survey, the most recent earthquake in Indiana was a magnitude 2.3 on May 28, 2015, near Haubstadt, 16 miles southwest of Evansville.

It was the biggest quake to hit the state in more than a decade. On Dec. 30, 2010, a magnitude 3.8 quake occurred 5 miles from Greentown in Howard County, the IGWS said.

The USGS said Thursday's quake occurred at a depth of about 1.9 miles beneath the Earth's surface.