    Saturday, June 19, 2021 1:00 am

    'Large tornado' causes damage in Jay County

    Associated Press

    PORTLAND – The National Weather Service of Northern Indiana reported a tornado Friday afternoon caused damage to some homes in northeast Jay County.

    Meteorologist Nathan Marsili said the weather service received an indication by radar of a tornado in Jay County that was verified by a spotter in Portland about 3:50 p.m. Friday.

    “We got video of a large tornado and got reports of houses damaged,” Marsili said.

    No injuries have been reported.

    The weather service likely will do a survey today of the area were the tornado was spotted, he added.

    The tornado was associated with storms that moved through parts of the state.

