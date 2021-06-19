'Large tornado' causes damage in Jay County

PORTLAND – The National Weather Service of Northern Indiana reported a tornado Friday afternoon caused damage to some homes in northeast Jay County.

Meteorologist Nathan Marsili said the weather service received an indication by radar of a tornado in Jay County that was verified by a spotter in Portland about 3:50 p.m. Friday.

“We got video of a large tornado and got reports of houses damaged,” Marsili said.

No injuries have been reported.

The weather service likely will do a survey today of the area were the tornado was spotted, he added.

The tornado was associated with storms that moved through parts of the state.