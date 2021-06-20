Body of 17-year-old boy pulled from Indiana swimming area

COLUMBUS, Ind. – The body of a teenage boy was pulled from a swimming area in south central Indiana, the state's Department of Natural Resources announced Sunday.

Conservation officers recovered the body of a 17-year-old on Saturday. The Bartholomew County Coroner’s Office said Sunday that it was investigating the drowning death of Tyrell D. Bowers of Columbus.

An autopsy was scheduled for Sunday.

Authorities say responders were dispatched around 10 p.m. Saturday to a Tipton Lake swimming area. The boy was found in about 12 feet of water near a swimming platform.

The investigation was ongoing.

Agencies that helped recover the body included officers from the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department and the Columbus Police Department.