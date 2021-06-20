The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Subscribe
  • Jobs
  • Cars
  • Homes
  • Events
  • Classifieds
  • Shopping
  • Celebrations
  • Obituaries
    •  
    Weather
    Sunday, June 20, 2021 2:00 pm

    Police: 1 killed, 4 injured in northern Indiana shooting

    Associated Press

     

    GRANGER, Ind. – One man was killed and four other people were injured in a shooting early Sunday morning in northern Indiana.

    Police identified the victim as 26-year-old Victor Anthwan Kyle, Jr. The other four victims injuries that were not considered life threatening.

    The shooting happened around 4 a.m. Sunday at a shopping center in Granger.

    In a statement, St. Joseph County Metro Homicide Unit said a “very large crowd” had attended a party held in a bar at the shopping center and “multiple weapons were discharged.”

    Further details, including the motive, were not immediately released.

    Subscribe to our newsletters

    * indicates required

    Share this article

    Email story