Police: 1 killed, 4 injured in northern Indiana shooting

GRANGER, Ind. – One man was killed and four other people were injured in a shooting early Sunday morning in northern Indiana.

Police identified the victim as 26-year-old Victor Anthwan Kyle, Jr. The other four victims injuries that were not considered life threatening.

The shooting happened around 4 a.m. Sunday at a shopping center in Granger.

In a statement, St. Joseph County Metro Homicide Unit said a “very large crowd” had attended a party held in a bar at the shopping center and “multiple weapons were discharged.”

Further details, including the motive, were not immediately released.