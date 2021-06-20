Tornado in Jay given EF2 rating

BRYANT – A tornado that damaged or destroyed several rural homes Friday in northeastern Jay County and toppled a communication tower packed winds in excess of 100 mph, the National Weather Service said Saturday.

A weather service crew Saturday surveyed the aftermath of Friday's storm and found that the tornado formed near Bryant and rapidly strengthened to EF2 strength, which describe storms with winds of 111 mph to 135 mph.

The tornado damaged or destroyed several rural homes and farmsteads and felled a 100-foot communications tower, before briefly weakening and then re-intensifying into a multivortex, 500-yard-wide EF2 tornado, according to the weather service.

The storm damaged several more farmsteads and destroyed farm buildings, killing several cattle, before it dissipated about eight miles southeast of Bryant.

The tornado was spawned as severe thunderstorms swept across eastern and south-central Indiana on Friday into early Saturday, leading to flash flooding in some areas, including downtown Bloomington, which had nearly 4 inches of rain Friday night and early Saturday.

The storms Friday and early Saturday dropped heavy rainfall across parts of south-central Indiana, including more than 7 inches in the Owen County town of Spencer, said Michael Koch, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.

Other parts of the state saw from 3 to nearly 8 inches of rain, “which is a heck of a lot,” Koch told the Indianapolis Star.