Man gets 127 years in Columbia City woman's 2019 torture-slaying

Associated Press

GOSHEN, Ind. -- A man has been sentenced to 127 years in prison for his role in the 2019 torture-slaying of a Columbia City woman whose body was found inside a trash bin dumped in southern Michigan.

An Elkhart County judge sentenced Mario Angulo Jr., 20, on Thursday. Angulo was convicted in April along with Donald Owen Jr., 22, of murder in Kimberly Dyer’s October 2019 killing.

Owen, of Elkhart, was sentenced earlier this month to life in prison without parole in the woman’s killing, The Elkhart Truth reported.

According to trial testimony, Angulo and Matthew Murzynski confined Dyer, 31, to the basement of an Elkhart home, described as a haven for methamphetamine users, after finding a list of names they thought meant she was a police informant on drug activity.

Owen was called to the house and later helped Angulo hide her body, but witnesses said it was Angulo who killed Dyer. Her body was found inside a trash bin dumped and covered in a marshy area near Constantine, Michigan.

Murzynski, 25, was sentenced to 60 years in prison in early June after pleading guilty to felony charges of robbery resulting in serious injury and criminal confinement.