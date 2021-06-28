Monday, June 28, 2021 11:40 am
Noblesville giving $1,000 to $2,000 bonuses to city workers
Associated Press
NOBLESVILLE, Ind. – Another local government in Hamilton County plans to give virus-related bonuses to public employees.
Firefighters and police officers in Noblesville will receive $2,000 each while other city workers will get $1,000.
“We didn’t give raises this year, and this is our way of saying thank you for working through the health crisis. ... People will spend a lot of this money locally,” Mayor Chris Jensen said.
The money will come from Noblesville's share of federal aid for the COVID-19 pandemic. Hamilton County gave $3,000 to each of its workers.
Jensen said police and firefighters are getting larger bonuses because they were at risk of getting COVID-19, the Indianapolis Star reported.
“They were out answering calls and in close contact with people,” he said.
