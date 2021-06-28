The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Subscribe
  • Jobs
  • Cars
  • Homes
  • Events
  • Classifieds
  • Shopping
  • Celebrations
  • Obituaries
    •  
    Weather
    Monday, June 28, 2021 11:40 am

    Noblesville giving $1,000 to $2,000 bonuses to city workers

    Associated Press

     

    NOBLESVILLE, Ind. – Another local government in Hamilton County plans to give virus-related bonuses to public employees.

    Firefighters and police officers in Noblesville will receive $2,000 each while other city workers will get $1,000.

    “We didn’t give raises this year, and this is our way of saying thank you for working through the health crisis. ... People will spend a lot of this money locally,” Mayor Chris Jensen said.

    The money will come from Noblesville's share of federal aid for the COVID-19 pandemic. Hamilton County gave $3,000 to each of its workers.

    Jensen said police and firefighters are getting larger bonuses because they were at risk of getting COVID-19, the Indianapolis Star reported.

    “They were out answering calls and in close contact with people,” he said.

    Subscribe to our newsletters

    * indicates required

    Share this article

    Email story