Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame member killed in robbery

GARY, Ind. – A retired Gary firefighter who was a member of the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame was killed during a robbery, police said.

Wallace “Wally” Broadnax, 70, was shot Saturday at a gas station in Gary as he was returning to his car.

"I am heartbroken and disgusted by the senseless brutality that took the life of Wallace Broadnax, a dedicated, lifelong member of our community,” Mayor Jerome Prince said.

Two teens were in custody. Broadnax was the 21st homicide victim in Gary this year, police Cmdr. Jack Hamady said.

Broadnax was on Roosevelt High School's 1968 state championship team and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1993.

He worked for the Gary Fire Department for more than 25 years, Fire Chief Sean O'Donnell said.

“Wally was a soft-spoken, well-mannered guy who would give you the shirt off his back," said William Todd, who retired as a captain.