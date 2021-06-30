Indianapolis prosecutor who resigned for cancer care dies

INDIANAPOLIS – Former Marion County Prosecutor Terry Curry has died nearly two years after he stepped down while undergoing prostate cancer treatments. He was 72.

Curry, a Democrat who won the first of his three elections in 2010 as the top prosecutor in Indiana’s largest county, died Tuesday, the prosecutor’s office said.

The major cases he oversaw included murder convictions against two men responsible for setting off a 2012 natural gas explosion that killed two people and damaged or destroyed more than 80 homes in an Indianapolis neighborhood. During his tenure, gunmen were sentenced to life without parole in the separate fatal shootings of two Indianapolis police officers. Curry also filed for the death penalty against the man awaiting trial in the 2017 shooting death of a Southport officer.

Curry unsuccessfully pushed the Republican-dominated Legislature to toughen laws on gun sales and was a prominent advocate for a state hate crimes law.

“Terry was a man of action and of progress, and his impact will continue to be felt in our community,” current Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears said in a statement. “He was a leader who unapologetically stood for fairness and integrity.”