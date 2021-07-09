The Journal Gazette
 
    Friday, July 09, 2021 12:50 pm

    Woman shot, set on fire on Indianapolis' west side

     

    Associated Press

    INDIANAPOLIS -- A woman was shot and set on fire Friday morning in a neighborhood on the west side of Indianapolis, police said.

    When Indianapolis Metropolitan Police officers arrived, they found the woman suffering from both a gunshot wound and burns. Medics took the woman to a hospital in critical condition following the incident that occurred just after 5 a.m.

    The woman has not been identified and police have not provided information about a possible suspect.

