Monday, July 12, 2021 10:50 am
Woman dies after SUV leaves road, sinks in Indianapolis pond
Associated Press
INDIANAPOLIS – A woman has died after the SUV she was driving left a roadway, crossed a ditch and sank in an Indianapolis pond.
She was pronounced dead about 3 a.m. Monday at a hospital after emergency responders pulled the vehicle from the water, authorities said.
The vehicle went into the pond about 2:20 a.m. Bystanders helped pull a 38-year-old man who had been in the SUV up an embankment from the water. He was later listed in good condition at a hospital.
Firefighters estimated the pond to be up to 7 feet deep.
The crash into the pond and the woman's death are under investigation.
