2 killed, 8 wounded overnight in Indianapolis shootings

Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS-- Two people were killed and four others critically wounded overnight in Indianapolis in a rash of shootings that came hours after city council members approved funding aimed at combatting violence, police said.

The six shootings, which involved 10 victims, began about 7:45 p.m. Monday when officers responded to a shooting and found a person “awake and breathing.”

During the next eight hours, nine other people were shot, including four men who were hospitalized in critical condition after a shooting on the city's east side about 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, police said.

Police said the men were wounded after gunfire began in a house and continued outside.

In another shooting about 3 a.m., a man and woman were found shot to death in a home, also on the east side. Police detectives believe the incident was “domestic related” and are investigating it as a murder-suicide. Two children at the home were not injured, police said.

The violence came within hours of the Indianapolis City-County Council adopting a proposal on a 23-2 vote to allocate $3.3 million to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the Office of Public Health and Safety and the Information Services Agency.

The council hopes the move will help curb violence in the city through various measures, including technology improvements in the police department and more community-based programs, The Indianapolis Star reported.