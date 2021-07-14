Wednesday, July 14, 2021 12:40 pm
10 people in custody after FBI raids in Indianapolis
Associated Press
INDIANAPOLIS -- Ten people were in custody Wednesday after the FBI conducted raids across Indianapolis as part of an investigation into violence and drug trafficking, a spokeswoman said.
FBI agents from Indianapolis, Cincinnati and Louisville, Kentucky, as well as Indiana State Police and the Indianapolis and Fishers police departments conducted the raids, FBI spokeswoman Chris Bavender said.
Additional details were expected to be released later, she said.
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter Email story