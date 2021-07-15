19 people indicted on meth, fentanyl trafficking charges

INDIANAPOLIS – A federal grand jury has indicted 19 people on charges alleging their involvement in a drug-trafficking organization believed to be linked to homicides in Indianapolis, officials said Thursday.

The announcement came one day after a series of raids in which FBI agents and police seized 35 gun, $70,000 in cash, 1.75 kilograms of fentanyl, 14 pounds of methamphetamine, 6 ounces of cocaine and 30 pounds of marijuana, Acting U.S. Attorney John Childress said at a news conference.

Seventeen of the 19 people have been taken into custody and are charged with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl, officials said. Two people remained at large.

The operation delivered methamphetamine and fentanyl across Indiana, officials said.

Several of the people arrested are believed to be responsible for homicides in Indianapolis, FBI Indianapolis Special Agent in Charge Paul Keenan said.

“We were able to effectively shut down a criminal organization responsible for a lot of the violence around our city,” Keenan said.