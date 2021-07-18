Indiana town looks to redevelop Illiana Motor Speedway site

SCHERERVILLE, Ind. – A northwest Indiana community is looking for proposals to redevelop the historic Illiana Motor Speedway site into a business park.

The Schererville Town Council voted unanimously last week to work with the Lake County Economic Alliance to request proposals for the 50-acre site off U.S. 30, The (Northwest Indiana) Times reported.

The race track operated in the community located about 20 miles south of Gary from 1945 to 2016. The town of Schererville acquired the property shortly after the speedway held its last race.

Previous owners sold off the bleachers, stadium lights and safety netting in the track’s corners, though the track itself remains in place. The town has dismantled a concession stand, press box and a house on the property.

Schererville Town Manager Bob Volkmann described the process as in “the beginning stages.”

“We’ve talked about it a lot. OK, let’s put the property out there," he said. "Come to us with your ideas. What’s your vision here? How can we partner together to basically facilitate this business park?”