2 men struck, killed by car along Indianapolis street

Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS -- A suspected intoxicated motorist struck and killed two pedestrians late Sunday along an Indianapolis street, police said.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called to the scene on the city's south side just before midnight on a report of a person struck by a vehicle.

The responding officers found two men, who were pronounced dead at the scene, IMPD Officer Genae Cook said. The victims' names have not been released.

Cook said detectives believe the driver of a Ford Focus was traveling southwest on Kentucky Avenue from Interstate 465 when that person veered into the shoulder and struck the two pedestrians.

The driver stayed at the scene and was arrested. Cook told WRTV-TV that alcohol contributed to the crash.