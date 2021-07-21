Suburban Indianapolis cop shoots, wounds person outside home

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. – A suburban Indianapolis police officer shot and wounded a “male subject" early Wednesday after officers responded to a call for assistance at a house, police said.

The Noblesville Police Department said the male who was taken to an Indianapolis hospital. His condition and age were not immediately disclosed by police.

Police spokesman Lt. Bruce Barnes said in a news release that Noblesville officers responded to “an an unknown call for police" placed about 5:20 a.m. but when they arrived at the house there was no response from anyone at the residence.

Moments later, “officers heard yelling" nearby and made contact with the “male subject" and his girlfriend as the pair was walking back to the home.

A Noblesville officer then shot the male. Details of the events leading up to the shooting were not immediately released. Police planned to release additional information later Wednesday.

Police said no officers were injured in the incident in Noblesville, a city that's the Hamilton County seat and is located about 20 miles (32 kilometers) north of Indianapolis.