Suburban Indianapolis police ID man shot by police officer

Associated Press

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. -- Police have identified a man who was shot and wounded early Wednesday by a suburban Indianapolis police officer responding to a call for assistance at a house.

The Carmel Police Department, which is investigating the shooting in neighboring Noblesville, said the wounded man is Karmen Parrish, 41, and he was in stable condition as of Wednesday evening.

Police have released scant details of the events that led up to the shooting in Noblesville, the Hamilton County seat located about 20 miles north of Indianapolis.

Carmel police said they are investigating the shooting at the request of the Noblesville Police Department “in order to ensure impartiality."

Noblesville police spokesman Lt. Bruce Barnes said Wednesday that Noblesville officers responded to “an unknown call for police” placed about 5:20 a.m. Wednesday, but when they arrived at the house there was no response from anyone at the residence.

Moments later, “officers heard yelling” nearby and made contact with the man, later identified as Parrish, and his girlfriend as the pair was walking back to the house, and that was followed by a Noblesville officer shooting Parrish.

Noblesville Mayor Chris Jensen said Wednesday in a statement that the shooting occurred after the city’s “officers responded to disturbance calls multiple times at the same residence involving an individual with an active warrant.” He said the police shooting followed the final call.