2 teenage boys charged in fatal shooting of Terre Haute girl

TERRE HAUTE. Ind. – Two teenage boys have been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old girl in Terre Haute, authorities say.

Vigo County Prosecutor Terry Modesitt said he has requested a 15-year-old's case be waived to adult court in connection with the slaying Friday of Chloe Carroll of Terre Haute.

The boy faces initial charges of murder, attempted murder, aggravated battery, criminal recklessness and possession of a firearm without a license, police have said. He has been logged into the Vigo County Juvenile Center, the Tribune-Star reported Tuesday.

A 17-year-old also was arrested, on charges of possession of a firearm by a child, possession of marijuana, theft of a firearm, and unauthorized entry to a motor vehicle, police said.

First responders found Carroll in the rear passenger seat of a parked vehicle early Friday morning. She was pronounced dead at a hospital.

The 15-year-old male was arrested Friday afternoon and taken to the Vigo County Juvenile Center. Charges were filed in Vigo County Juvenile Court.