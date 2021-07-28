Southern Indiana man killed in accidental explosion

Associated Press

VERSAILLES, Ind. -- An 83-year-old man has died following an accidental explosion outside his rural southern Indiana home, authorities said.

Kenneth Hayes was cutting on a fuel tank Tuesday outside his home near Versailles when an explosion occurred, investigators with the Indiana State Fire Marshal's office said.

The resulting fire ignited a nearby garage.

Hayes died from his injuries, and the official cause of death is pending an autopsy, the Ripley County coroner’s office said.

A news release from the Indiana Department of Homeland Security didn't say what caused the explosion or what Hayes was cutting.