    Weather
    Wednesday, July 28, 2021 12:20 pm

    Southern Indiana man killed in accidental explosion

     

    Associated Press

    VERSAILLES, Ind. -- An 83-year-old man has died following an accidental explosion outside his rural southern Indiana home, authorities said.

    Kenneth Hayes was cutting on a fuel tank Tuesday outside his home near Versailles when an explosion occurred, investigators with the Indiana State Fire Marshal's office said.

    The resulting fire ignited a nearby garage.

    Hayes died from his injuries, and the official cause of death is pending an autopsy, the Ripley County coroner’s office said.

    A news release from the Indiana Department of Homeland Security didn't say what caused the explosion or what Hayes was cutting.

