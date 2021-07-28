Wednesday, July 28, 2021 12:20 pm
Southern Indiana man killed in accidental explosion
Associated Press
VERSAILLES, Ind. -- An 83-year-old man has died following an accidental explosion outside his rural southern Indiana home, authorities said.
Kenneth Hayes was cutting on a fuel tank Tuesday outside his home near Versailles when an explosion occurred, investigators with the Indiana State Fire Marshal's office said.
The resulting fire ignited a nearby garage.
Hayes died from his injuries, and the official cause of death is pending an autopsy, the Ripley County coroner’s office said.
A news release from the Indiana Department of Homeland Security didn't say what caused the explosion or what Hayes was cutting.
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter Email story