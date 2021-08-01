Child among injured in shooting by Indianapolis funeral home

INDIANAPOLIS – A shooting outside an Indianapolis funeral home left a 4-year-old in critical condition and may have injured up to four others, police said Saturday.

The shooting happened Saturday afternoon as a funeral service was in progress at Sprowl Funeral & Cremation Care. Officers called to the scene found a mother trying to get her child to the hospital. The 4-year-old girl was hospitalized in critical condition.

An argument in the parking lot led to a man to firing shots, according to Officer Genae Cook.

Also injured were a 16-year-old and man whose age wasn't released. Both were reported in stable condition, according to authorities. Police said two more men believed to be at the scene were later hospitalized for gunshot wounds and in stable condition.

Police didn't release further details.

Mayor Joe Hogsett called the shooting a “cowardly act.”

“Our thoughts are with all those impacted, including those injured in the shooting, their families, and a neighborhood scarred by a cowardly act," Hogsett said in a statement Saturday. "Far too many residents have borne the consequences of the combination of firearms and failed conflict resolution and I join a frustrated community in calling for an end to this cycle of violence.”