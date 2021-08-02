5 dead in Indianapolis shootings

Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS -- Five people were killed in shootings in Indianapolis, capping a weekend of deadly gun violence that included a shooting outside a funeral home that wounded a 4-year-old girl, police said.

Officers found two people dead Sunday night from gunshot wounds inside a vehicle that had struck a tree on the city's northeast side. The vehicle likely veered off the road after the shooting and struck the tree, said Officer Genae Cook of the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Investigators said robbery may have been a motive in that shooting. A police report said the victims were a male and female, The Indianapolis Star reported.

About 90 minutes later, officers found a man shot behind an east-side residence. He was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

Sunday night's deadly shootings came after a man was fatally shot early Sunday at a downtown bar, the Living Room Lounge.

And early Saturday, a man died at a hospital after being found shot in an apartment building's parking lot.

Hours later, at least five people, including a 4-year-old and 16-year-old girl, were shot outside Sprowl Funeral & Cremation Care as a funeral service was in progress inside.

The 4-year-old girl was initially listed in critical condition, and the other victims were stable.

Mayor Joe Hogsett called the shooting a “cowardly act.”

No arrests have been announced in any of the weekend shootings.