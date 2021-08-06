Police: Deputies fatally shoot Indiana man who fired at them

Associated Press

ROCKVILLE, Ind. -- Sheriff's deputies fatally shot a western Indiana man who opened fire on them when they arrived at a residence to investigate a disturbance between a father and son, state police said.

Two Parke County Sheriff’s deputies who arrived at the house about 11:15 p.m. Thursday found a man armed with a rifle outside the residence, and he immediately started shooting multiple rounds at the deputies, police said.

The deputies took cover behind their patrol vehicles and an exchange of gunfire followed between them and the man, who was shot and later died at a hospital, said Indiana State Police, who are investigating the shooting.

Police identified the deceased man as Chad M. Fiscus, 35, of Rockville, a town about 60 miles west of Indianapolis.

One deputy was treated at a hospital for a superficial wound and released, police said.

All Parke County deputies involved in the incident have been placed on administrative leave, which is customary in officer-involved shootings, police said.