Man injured in shooting by off-duty Indianapolis-area officer

Associated Press

LAWRENCE, Ind. -- A man was seriously injured after being shot by an off-duty police officer during an overnight bar fight in the Indianapolis area, authorities said Monday.

Lawrence police responded to a shooting just before 2 a.m. Monday in the Indianapolis suburb, according to WRTV-TV. Deputy Chief Gary Woodruff alleged that a man fired gunshots during a disturbance involving a large group of people, which started in a restaurant bar and ended up in the parking lot.

Two off-duty Lawrence Police Department officers working as security in the parking lot responded. Woodruff said one officer allegedly shot the man who fired a weapon, but it wasn't clear whether the person injured fired at officers.

The man was taken in critical condition to a nearby hospital. No officers were injured.

The officer who fired shots will be temporarily reassigned to administrative duty, according to Woodruff. Marion County authorities will further investigate because the shooting involved a police officer.