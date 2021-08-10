School board adding metal detectors

CARMEL – A suburban Indianapolis school district will have metal detectors when its board meets this week.

The Carmel Clay Schools is adding wand metal detectors after a man was arrested when a handgun fell from his pocket during a July 26 school board meeting, the Indianapolis Star reported.

A notice for Wednesday’s board workshop session tells potential attendees: “Due to a recent incident during a school board meeting, all participants are subject to metal detection and may be subject to pat down based upon metal detector activation.”

People wanting to attend board meetings should expect metal detectors from now on, district spokeswoman Emily Bauer said.

Until now, the district hasn’t had metal detectors at board meetings for at least 20 years, Bauer said.

Under Indiana law, it is a felony to have a firearm on school property or on a school bus.

At the July 26 meeting, a Carmel police officer at the meeting saw the gun fall from the pocket of Robert Lesher, 69. The officer immediately took the weapon and escorted him from the building and questioned him, police said.

Lesher was charged with one count of possession of a firearm on school property.

Police have said they don’t believe Lesher was a threat to anyone at the meeting or otherwise.