6-minute speech full of COVID falsehoods goes viral

An Indiana doctor's recent appearance at a small community school board meeting northeast of Indianapolis has racked up tens of millions of views across social media this week, with users falsely claiming it included facts about COVID-19 that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the federal government don't want you to hear.

In reality, Dr. Dan Stock's 6-minute speech to the Mount Vernon Community School Corp. in Fortville on Aug. 6 was loaded with falsehoods about the disease and the vaccines used to fight it.

For example: While it's true that breakthrough cases can occur in a small percentage of vaccinated people, Stock's overarching claim that vaccines are ineffective against COVID-19 is false. Vaccines remain safe and effective at preventing severe symptoms and death, even as the highly transmissible delta variant has fueled surges in cases worldwide.

Stock identifies himself as a doctor of functional family medicine – a field that focuses on using a holistic approach to identify the root causes of disease. He did not respond to repeated voicemail messages from The Associated Press requesting comment.

Here's a closer look at the facts around some of his claims in the video.

Claim: The Indiana State Board of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention “don't bother to read science” before giving health advice, and “everything being recommended by the CDC and the state board of health is actually contrary to all the rules of science.”

The facts: It's the opposite. Public health guidance from both governmental bodies relies heavily on science. The CDC and state health departments have frequently updated their guidance to reflect new scientific research about the virus and how it spreads. To say these agencies don't rely on science is a fundamental misrepresentation of what they do.

As for Stock's argument that vaccines are ineffective, Megan Wade-Taxter of the state health department said 98% of Indiana residents who have been hospitalized with COVID-19 since mid-January are unvaccinated.

Claim: COVID-19 and all other respiratory viruses spread through aerosol particles, which are small enough to go through any mask.

The facts: This is misleading. Stock is right that COVID-19 can spread through the inhalation of small particles containing the virus, but he's wrong to suggest that masks are futile against them.

University of Denver aerosol scientist J. Alex Huffman said Stock's claim that masks don't filter any viral particles is “just straight wrong.”

COVID-19 also spreads when respiratory droplets from coughing, speaking or sneezing land on someone else's eyes, nose or mouth. Research shows cloth masks are highly effective at blocking those larger droplets from spreading.

Claim: The current summer surge in COVID-19 infections is caused by antibody mediated viral enhancement.

The facts: There's no evidence for this. With some viruses, such as dengue, scientists have observed a phenomenon called antibody-dependent enhancement, in which antibodies generated by a past infection or vaccine can bind to a virus but not neutralize it. This can cause some people to experience more severe symptoms if they are infected later. But this phenomenon is not occurring with the COVID-19 vaccines, medical experts confirm

“This is false. In SARS coronaviruses, nothing like that has been demonstrated,” said Dr. Raul Andino-Pavlovsky, professor of microbiology and immunology at the University of California San Francisco School of Medicine.

Claim: “No vaccine prevents you from getting infection. You get infected. You shed pathogen.”

The facts: This isn't true. A classic example of a vaccine that prevents infection is the oral polio vaccine, according to Andino-Pavlovsky. The HPV, pneumococcal and meningococcal vaccines also prevent infection, he said.

It is true that some vaccines, including those used against COVID-19, don't completely eliminate the possibility of infection, and breakthrough cases can occur. But the COVID-19 vaccines are extremely effective at preventing severe disease and hospitalization. The majority of people dying from COVID-19 across the country are unvaccinated.

Claim: People who have already had COVID-19 “get no benefit from vaccination at all.”

The facts: This is false. Vaccines provide a valuable immune boost even to people who have recovered from the virus, medical experts say, and a recent CDC study shows survivors who ignored that advice were more than twice as likely to get reinfected.

The study adds to growing evidence that people who had one bout of COVID-19 get a dramatic boost in virus-fighting immune cells – and a bonus of broader protection against new mutants – when they're vaccinated.