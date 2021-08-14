Entrance fees proposed for Dunes National Park

CHESTERTON – The National Park Service wants to charge entrance fees for the first time at Indiana Dunes National Park, citing a dramatic increase in visitors in recent years and the need for more revenue for park maintenance.

The federal agency will conduct an online public meeting on the proposed fees via Zoom from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. CDT Wednesday. If approved, the fees would begin March 31, 2022.

The northwest Indiana park has seen a surge in visitors during the past two years, and the new fees would help finance park maintenance, public safety and programming, officials said.

“The value of public open spaces has been underscored during the COVID pandemic,” Park Superintendent Paul Labovitz said in a statement.

The proposed entrance fees include $15 per person for people walking, bicycling or boating into the park, or $20 for motorcyclists. A commercial motor coach fee would be $100. The other fees would be a $25 seven-day pass for vehicles and a $45 annual pass.