Judge rules ex-prof's conviction still felony

MUNCIE – A judge has ruled that a former Ball State University professor who accessed child pornography on his campus computer for at least three years will remain a convicted felon.

Robert Yadon had asked a Delaware County judge to reduce his 2018 conviction of possessing of child porn from a felony to misdemeanor status.

Judge Linda Ralu Wolf issued an order last week rejecting that request, ruling that Yadon's petition “is not well taken and should be denied.”

Yadon, 73, had contended the reduction of his conviction to misdemeanor status would allow him “to attempt to pursue his profession and support for himself and his family.”

Yadon was arrested in 2016 after police said he was linked to suspicious activity on a campus computer. Yadon, who was a professor of information and communications sciences, was barred from the campus in Muncie.

Ball State police said they found hundreds of pornographic images on Yadon's computer and on other computers and USB storage devices linked to him.

After pleading guilty to possession of child pornography, Wolf imposed a two-year prison sentence, which she suspended, and put Yadon on probation for two years.