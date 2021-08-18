Motorcyclist crashes, dies during police pursuit

Associated Press

LAFAYETTE, Ind. -- A motorcyclist fleeing from northwest Indiana police died after he apparently lost control at a roundabout and crashed, police said.

A Tippecanoe County sheriff's deputy began the pursuit about 9 p.m. Tuesday after he spotted the motorcyclist riding a wheelie and clocked him going 85 mph, police said.

The deputy turned around and began following the motorcycle with lights and sirens, but he wasn’t able to keep up, Tippecanoe County Chief Deputy Terry Ruley told the Journal & Courier.

However, the deputy was able to track the motorcycle because it kicked up dust as the biker sped away, he said.

The deputy soon arrived at a roundabout and discovered the crash scene, with the bike's driver already dead at the site just south of Lafayette, Ruley said.

Tippecanoe County Coroner Carrie Costello confirmed the motorcyclist's death, and said she will release details about that person's cause of death Wednesday.

The motorcyclist's name has not been released by authorities.

Indiana State Police are investigating the crash.