Homes evacuated as 12 train cars derail

FOUNTAINTOWN – Twelve cars of a CSX freight train derailed Thursday, prompting the evacuation of 10 homes and cutting power to more than 400 homes and businesses, authorities said.

The derailment in Fountaintown, 20 miles east of Indianapolis, ruptured two of the cars, one carrying used cooking oil and the other carrying plastic pellets, the Indianapolis Fire Department said.

Nobody was injured. The homes were evacuated while investigators checked for hazardous materials.

The cause of the derailment that occurred about 8 a.m. was not immediately clear.

About 100 feet of rail was broken and pulled up from the rail bed, IFD Battalion Chief Rite Reith said.

The derailment knocked down power lines. Power in the area was expected to be restored by Thursday evening.