Necropsy indicates vehicle hit bear

BRISTOL – The carcass of a black bear found this week in far northern Indiana had many fractured bones, injuries that are consistent with being struck by a motor vehicle, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources said Friday.

The fractures were discovered during a necropsy at the Indiana Animal Disease Diagnostic Laboratory at Purdue University, DNR mammalogist Brad Westrich said.

“It's a shame that Indiana's fifth black bear in modern history met this fate,” Westrich said.

DNR officials found the carcass Wednesday morning along Indiana 15 in the Elkhart County town of Bristol, near the entrance to the Indiana Toll Road, Westrich said.

Hair and tissue samples will be analyzed to determine where the bear originated. It was not the same black bear that visited southern Indiana this summer, Westrich said. That bear probably moved on to Kentucky.