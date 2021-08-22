Lottery reports record profit of $375 million

INDIANAPOLIS – The Hoosier Lottery saw record profits in the past year as its ticket sales soared 26% from the year before.

That big jump was fueled by 27% growth in scratch-off ticket sales that accounted for nearly 80% of the lottery's $1.74 billion in revenue during the year ending June 30, officials told the State Lottery Commission.

Lottery administrators had projected a slight drop in sales because of worries about novel coronavirus-related shutdowns and the possible economic effect.

But the boost in revenue will result in the lottery sending a record $375 million in profits to the state – up about $71 million, or 23%, from the year before.

The state directs about $235 million of the lottery profits toward reducing auto excise taxes, with $60 million going to pension funds for teachers, police officers and firefighters.