Residents fighting U.S. 24 changes in northern Indiana

Associated Press

PERU, Ind. -- Residents and local officials are fighting plans for overhauling a U.S. 24 intersection in northern Indiana, saying they don’t believe it will improve traffic safety.

The Indiana Department of Transportation has proposed building a so-called “J-turns” at the intersection of U.S. 24 and Indiana 19 just north of Peru. Agency officials cite 26 crashes involving two deaths there during the last decade as the reason for changing traffic patterns, the Kokomo Tribune reported.

The J-turns would allow only right-hand turns only entering or exiting U.S. 24, with a dedicated lane for drivers to make U-turns after passing the intersection to go the other direction.

Miami County economic development director Jim Tidd said he worried the J-turns won’t provide safe crossing for the number of semis traveling to and from the nearby Peru Industrial Park.

The state highway department backed off plans to build six J-turns on U.S. 31 in the area after widespread local opposition. The agency said in December it was reevaluating how to modify the intersections toward a long-term goal of eliminating traffic lights on U.S. 31 through northern Indiana.